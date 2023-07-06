Man dies in hospital after being Tasered by Winnipeg police, watchdog investigating

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who died in hospital after he was Tasered by Winnipeg police officers.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police officers found a stolen vehicle parked near a housing complex on Robson Street.

According to what the police told the IIU, the officers tried to arrest the one man inside the vehicle and used their energy weapons on the man.

When he was in custody, the IIU said the man became unresponsive and was taken to the St. Boniface Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The IIU is now investigating and will be requesting the Manitoba Police Commission appoint a civilian monitor. The watchdog is asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to call investigators.