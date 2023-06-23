Man dies while swimming in Cross Lake: RCMP

A 42-year-old man has drowned on a northern Manitoba First Nation.

Cross Lake RCMP say they received a report of a drowning from the local nursing station on June 21 at about 4:45 p.m.

Officers were told a 42-year-old man was brought in and was pronounced dead due to drowning.

Investigators spoke with three witnesses, who were with the man when he drowned. They learned they went in the water when the man started to have difficulty. He was seen going under and did not resurface, officers say.

He was taken out of the water and brought to the nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP continue to investigate.

This comes on the heels of a string of drownings in Manitoba. RCMP said Tuesday three children died in three separate drownings in the province over a five-day period.

Manitoba sees an average of 22 drownings a year, according to statistics from Lifesaving Society Manitoba.