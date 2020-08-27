WINNIPEG -- A man, dressed in a white hazmat suit, stole cash from a credit union in Landmark, Man., on Wednesday, Aug. 26, according to RCMP.

Mounties said the man walked into the Niverville Credit Union branch office around 10:20 a.m.

According to Ken Rempel, CEO of the Niverville Credit Union, the man handed a note demanding money to the bank employees.

“Our employees handled it very well as things unfolded. They were cool and calm,” said Rempel.

“He left very quickly, I’m very proud of our team.”

Police said the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, and drove away in a white vehicle with extensive damage in the back.

No customers were in the credit union at the time of the incident.

Mounties added no one saw a weapon on the suspect and no one was hurt.

“The main thing is no one got hurt,” said Rempel, adding the last time one of the branches was robbed was in 1998.

“Niverville Credit Union has been in business for 70 years and we’ve had two previous robberies,” said Rempel. “It is a rare occurrence.”

Police said they may be releasing photos and videos of the robbery.