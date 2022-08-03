Man facing assault charge after water poured on Winnipeg police chief at Folklorama

A 22-year-old man is facing charges after Winnipeg’s police chief had water poured on him at Folklorama.

Les Kojima, the Japanese Pavilion coordinator, told CTV News Winnipeg that Chief Danny Smyth had water poured on him at the pavilion on Monday.

“I saw the aftermath as people were running after this guy,” Kojima said in an interview on Wednesday, noting he didn’t see the water actually get dumped on Smyth.

“Everybody was running toward the exit and I could hear somebody say, ’Stop him.’”

Police said that Smyth was representing the police service at the community event when the incident occurred.

Kojima explained that earlier in the evening, the police chief had been up on the stage during the tea ceremony. He said the drummers were performing at the time Smyth had the water poured on him.

Kojima added the incident “could have been so much worse.”

“In that amount of time, he could have actually hit him with the pitcher of water at the same time, at minimum,” he said.

“I mean, if he would have had a weapon, he had enough time he could have done something like that.”

Kojima noted Smyth was not angry or visibly upset by the incident.

“We just feel so awful that it had to be at the Japanese Pavilion,” he said.

Police said a 22-year-old man is facing the charge of assaulting a peace officer. He was released on an undertaking.

Police said the situation is before the courts and they will not provide any further information at this time.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb.