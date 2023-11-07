Man facing charges after car rams into pick-up truck on Manitoba highway

The Manitoba RCMP has laid charges in connection with an incident on Sunday that involved the driver of a car ramming into a pick-up truck near Ste. Rose du Lac.

Police began to investigate around 10:35 a.m. when officers received a report of the ramming on Highway 276. When police got to the area, they found two vehicles – a car and a pick-up truck – speeding on the highway, with the car swerving all over the road.

RCMP noted that both vehicles were damaged.

Mounties initiated a traffic stop, and both drivers pulled over. Two people got out of the car, a male driver and a female passenger. The passenger followed the officer’s instructions, while the driver would not let police cuff him. The man was eventually arrested, but an officer was injured in the process.

The driver of the pick-up truck, who was the only person in the vehicle, was arrested without incident.

Mounties searched the two vehicles and found a gun in each.

Police continued to investigate and determined that the driver of the pick-up truck had gone to Rorketon to repossess the vehicle from a home.

However, the RCMP alleges that when he drove the truck away from the home, he was chased by someone in a car. Police said this driver passed the pick-up truck, slammed on the brakes to try to get him to stop, and pointed a gun at him.

Mounties said that as the driver of the pick-up truck tried to get away, the car rammed into the truck. Police also confirmed that shots were fired at the truck.

Officers determined that the gun inside the pick-up truck belonged to the driver from whom the truck had been repossessed. The pick-up truck driver was not physically injured and was released without charge.

The driver of the car, a 45-year-old Rorketon man, is facing several charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and pointing a firearm. He was released at the scene with a court date and then taken to the hospital. Later that day he was medically discharged.

The female passenger of the car was released without charge.

The injured officer received medical treatment and was released from the hospital.

Police continue to investigate.