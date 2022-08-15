Man facing nearly 130 charges in connection with serial break-ins: Winnipeg police

A 33-year-old Ontario man is facing nearly 130 charges in connection with multiple break-ins that resulted in $120,000 in damage and more than 100 people being victimized.

Between May and August of 2022, the police’s property crimes unit investigated several apartment break-ins, including some that took place at apartment complexes for seniors.

Police allege that one suspect was breaking into these complexes, going to the parking garages, smashing car windows, and stealing property.

Officers said more than 100 people were victimized in the “crime spree,” which resulted in more than $120,000 in property damage and about $12,000 in stolen property.

Police listed a number of incidents connected to this case, including:

Five car windows were smashed and property stolen from a seniors' apartment in the 100 block of El Tassi Drive on May 26;

A pizza delivery driver was robbed of his wallet and threatened with bear spray on July 22 in the area of Inkster Boulevard and Keewatin Street;

15 car windows smashed in a condo complex in the 200 block of Murray Road on July 22; and

Eight car windows were smashed and property was stolen, including gift cards and personal cheques, from a residential complex in the first 100 block of Cooper’s Town Road on July 29.

With the help of CCTV, police identified a suspect, who was arrested on Aug. 12 at a home in the 1200 block of Plessis Road.

Brent Vernon Arksey has been charged with a slew of offences, including 83 counts of mischief under $5,000; 23 counts of theft under $5,000; and 10 counts of break and enter - commit theft. None of the charges have been proven in court.