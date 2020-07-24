WINNIPEG -- One man is dead following a stabbing on Thursday evening in a parking lot in the northwest corner of Lagimodiére and Fermor Avenue.

Police were called to the incident around 5:25 p.m.

Officers said a man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since died. The victim has been identified as Ryan Kelly Legary, 43.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone who was in the area at this time and believes they have information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.

Winnipeg police will be releasing more details at a news conference at 11 a.m. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.