    • Man found dead after boat crash on Manitoba lake

    One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a boat crash on Island Lake on Thursday.

    Island Lake RCMP responded to the collision around 8:10 p.m., noting that it took place between Stevenson Island and Garden Hill First Nation.

    According to police, two boats crashed into each other about 30 feet from shore, with both boat operators ending up in the water.

    Both of the boat drivers were swimming to the shore when one went under the water and wasn’t seen again.

    The 44-year-old boat operator who made it to shore was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A search began immediately for the other driver, continuing into the night and on Friday morning.

    At 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the 51-year-old man’s body was pulled from the lake.

    RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.

