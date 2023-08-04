Man found dead following house fire: WPS

The Winnipeg Police Service's forensic unit responds to a fatal house fire on Ellington Street on August 4, 2023. (Image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) The Winnipeg Police Service's forensic unit responds to a fatal house fire on Ellington Street on August 4, 2023. (Image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Telus announces 6,000-person layoff

Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island