Man found dead in Winnipeg bus shelter: police
A man was found dead in a bus shelter on Tuesday, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Officers were called to a medical incident at the bus shelter at Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street around 5 a.m.
When police got to the scene, they found a deceased man, who was taken to the hospital.
Police noted they are not investigating this as a suspicious incident, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia on Wednesday as the region braced for further confrontation after President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions.
Satellite images show new military deployments in Belarus, western Russia
New satellite images show increased military activity in southern Belarus, as well as new deployments of troops and equipment in western Russia as tensions continue to escalate with Ukraine.
Video of people 'armed with axes' released in investigation into violent attack at B.C. pipeline camp
Video released by the RCMP shows what officers describe as a group storming the site of a violent attack at a B.C. camp for pipeline workers last week.
Look West: Criminal anthropologist says Alberta at heart of unrest, protests
A criminal anthropologist suggests looking to the West to find the heart of protests and blockades that gripped the nation for more than a month.
'Freedom Convoy' protesters regroup in rural communities surrounding Ottawa
After a large police operation cleared out 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from downtown Ottawa, many vehicles are regrouping on private properties in communities outside of the city.
Banks begin unfreezing accounts of Freedom Convoy supporters: finance official
Financial institutions have begun unfreezing the accounts of individuals who supported the Freedom Convoy's efforts, according to Isabelle Jacques, an assistant deputy minister at the Department of Finance.
PM announces 'first round' of sanctions against Russia, troop deployment to Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada's 'first round' of economic sanctions against Russia for its recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and the ordering of troops there.
Ukraine MPs vote to allow civilians to carry firearms amid 'existing threats'
Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday voted to approve in the first reading a draft law which gives permission to Ukrainians to carry firearms and act in self-defence.
Ottawa man, 50, charged in Rideau Centre robbery
Ottawa police have charged a 50-year-old man in relation to a downtown robbery that provoked a large police operation and shut down the Rideau Centre mall.
Sask. conservative politicians condemn Emergencies Act approval
Saskatchewan conservative politicians at both the federal and provincial level are condemning the House of Commons approval of the Emergencies Act.
Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Regina wastewater as COVID-19 levels remain high: U of R
COVID-19 levels in Regina's wastewater remain high with low levels of the BA.2 subvariant now being detected, according to analysis by the University of Regina.
Saskatoon area under extreme cold warning: Environment Canada
A bitterly cold arctic airmass will remain over Saskatchewan for the next couple of days, resulting in an extended period of extreme wind chills, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Saskatoon PPE company aims to provide teachers with advanced masks
With Saskatchewan's mask mandate soon coming to an end, a Saskatoon company that has supplied schools in the province with PPE wants to give teachers a supply of masks if they want them.
Saskatoon wastewater study finds coronavirus levels 'still very, very high'
University of Saskatchewan researcher John Giesy says amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon’s wastewater is “close to the highest we ever saw in the previous wave”.
Where are the chips? The dispute between Frito-Lay and Loblaw
One of Canada's biggest food manufacturers has halted shipments to the country's largest grocer. At issue is a dispute over pricing between Frito-Lay Canada and Loblaw Companies Ltd. as the maker of brands like Cheetos and Doritos tries to recoup higher costs.
WEATHER | Extreme cold warning in effect for Edmonton area, most of Alberta
An extreme cold warning is blanketing Alberta, including Edmonton and the surrounding areas, according to Environment Canada.
Alberta UCP promise to create jobs, boost health-care capacity in throne speech
Adding jobs and health-care capacity while also addressing the rising cost-of-living will be the United Conservative Party government’s main priorities in the months ahead, according to Tuesday’s speech from the throne.
Ontario licence plate renewal fees: Your top questions answered
Here's what you need to know about Ontario Premier Doug Ford's decision to remove licence plate renewal fees.
Ontario's Poet Laureate partners with Holt Renfrew to create performance series celebrating Black History Month
Randell Adjei, 30, who also heads R.I.S.E, a youth arts organization, received the designation as Poet Laureate in April 2021 and subsequently was appointed to the Ontario Legislature for two terms.
Fire at Mississauga Liberal MP Peter Fonseca's office deemed suspicious: police
Police say they are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out at the Mississauga constituency office of Liberal MP Peter Fonseca on Tuesday morning.
Calgary police investigating suspicious death in downtown apartment building
The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death at a downtown apartment building.
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta is expected to report COVID-19 data for the first time in five days on Wednesday, so long as a technical issue, which prevented it from doing so the day before, is resolved.
Freezing rain causes numerous power outages in Quebec
More than 48,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are without power due to damage to the power transmission system caused by freezing rain.
Crash on Highway 40 leaves one vehicle hanging off the edge of the road
A crash involving four vehicles left one car teetering off the edge of the elevated Highway 40.
Masks no longer mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers
Face mask will no longer be mandatory in Quebec workplaces as long as there are physical barriers or a two-metre distance between people.
Ottawa city council to discuss aftermath of 'Freedom Convoy' occupation
Ottawa City Council meets today for the first time since the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation was removed from the downtown core.
'Safety shattered': N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears about impact on mental health
The federal-provincial inquiry investigating the 2020 mass murder in Nova Scotia heard Tuesday from experts who talked about the tragedy's impact on the mental health of Nova Scotians and lingering feelings of loss, anger and frustration.
'Left in the dark': Nova Scotia premier frustrated with mass shooting inquiry
The commissioners leading the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia began their first day of hearings on the defensive Tuesday after Premier Tim Houston accused them of disrespecting the victims' families.
What the Russia-Ukraine crisis could mean for Maritimers
As Russian aggression escalates in Ukraine, the impact knows no border - taunting and testing NATO in what one Maritime expert calls a hybrid war in Ukraine.
'My life was turned upside down': Kitchener-born professional soccer player details traumatic crash and plans to return to the pitch
Sidelined by a devastating car accident, a Kitchener-born international soccer player is determined to return to the pitch – and she’s documenting her recovery along the way.
Waterloo Region COVID-19: 65 hospitalizations, 13 in ICU
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region rose by 14 on Tuesday, now sitting at 65.
Second-degree murder charge laid in Guelph homicide
Guelph police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a homicide in Guelph on Monday.
Baseball returning to the city after 963 days, Vancouver Canadians say
After nearly 1,000 days off due to COVID-19, baseball is coming back to Vancouver.
Concern, disappointment and optimism: Health-care unions react to B.C. budget
Three of the province’s most high-profile health-care unions have mixed reactions to the B.C. budget, though they are generally supportive of many of the spending priorities.
BC Ferries reports mechanical breakdown, cancels sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland
By Tuesday afternoon, all sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were fully booked through the remainder of the day and into Wednesday morning.
Island Health confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths over Family Day long weekend
Over the past four days, B.C. health officials confirmed 44 more COVID-19-related deaths in the province, including five deaths in the Vancouver Island region.
Rising cost of groceries leads to changes in Canadian shopping habits: Survey
Prices at grocery stores have gone up in Canada, and it's a change that hasn't gone unnoticed.