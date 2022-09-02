Man found dead inside West End building: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a homicide after a 66-year-old man was found dead inside a residential building in the city’s West End.

Just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the 600 block of Home Street for the report of a severely injured man inside a suite.

When police got to the scene, the man was dead.

The victim has been identified as Son Minh Nguyen, and his death is believed to be a homicide.

The homicide unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.