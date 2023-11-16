WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man found dead near Michaëlle Jean Park

    Winnipeg police investigate after a man's body was found 100 block of Selkirk Avenue near Michaëlle Jean Park on Nov. 14, 2023. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police investigate after a man's body was found 100 block of Selkirk Avenue near Michaëlle Jean Park on Nov. 14, 2023. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

    Winnipeg police's homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead near Michaëlle Jean Park.

    The Winnipeg Police Service says late Tuesday morning officers were called to the Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood for a report that a person had been found dead.

    Officers went to the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue, which is near Michaëlle Jean Park along the Red River. There they found a man's body.

    Police say the death is considered suspicious. The police's homicide unit is now investigating. 

