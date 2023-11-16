Man found dead near Michaëlle Jean Park

Winnipeg police's homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead near Michaëlle Jean Park.

The Winnipeg Police Service says late Tuesday morning officers were called to the Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood for a report that a person had been found dead.

Officers went to the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue, which is near Michaëlle Jean Park along the Red River. There they found a man's body.

Police say the death is considered suspicious. The police's homicide unit is now investigating.