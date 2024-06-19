WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Man found fatally injured near Thompson library identified, as police seek information

Wilkie Colon, 51, is shown in an undated photo. (Manitoba RCMP) Wilkie Colon, 51, is shown in an undated photo. (Manitoba RCMP)
Share

Thompson RCMP is calling for information as officers investigate the homicide of a man found critically injured early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded at around 6:30 Saturday morning to a report of an unresponsive male who was discovered near the Thompson Public Library.

Officers arrived to find the man with life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, and then airlifted to a hospital in Winnipeg in critical condition.

He died the next day.

RCMP have identified the man as Wilkie Colon, 51.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or interacted with him on June 14 or the early morning hours of June 15 to contact Thompson RCMP.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW Canada's population tops 41 million

Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News