Man found fatally injured near Thompson library identified, as police seek information

Thompson RCMP is calling for information as officers investigate the homicide of a man found critically injured early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded at around 6:30 Saturday morning to a report of an unresponsive male who was discovered near the Thompson Public Library.

Officers arrived to find the man with life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, and then airlifted to a hospital in Winnipeg in critical condition.

He died the next day.

RCMP have identified the man as Wilkie Colon, 51.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or interacted with him on June 14 or the early morning hours of June 15 to contact Thompson RCMP.