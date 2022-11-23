Man found in medical distress dies; police need help identifying him

A man who was found one month ago in medical distress has died. Winnipeg police have not been able to identify him and are asking the public for help.

Officers were called to the St. Norbert area on Oct. 18 for a report that a man was in medical distress. The man was taken to hospital, and on Wednesday, police confirmed he had died. Police do not believe his death is the result of foul play.

Police had previously sent out a release asking for the public’s help to identify him so his family can be notified. As of Wednesday, police said no tips have been received yet.

Work has continued to identify the man, with officers using fingerprinting, missing person reports and sharing information with law enforcement agencies and community-based groups. Police have also released a composite sketch of the man.

He was between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, and was five-foot-10 with an average build. He had black hair and no visible marks, scars or tattoos. He was wearing a Phoenix Coyotes jacket.

An image of a Phoenix Coyotes hoodie the Winnipeg Police Service said a man found in medical distress last month was wearing (Image source: Winnipeg Police Service)

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.