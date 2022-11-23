Man found in medical distress dies; police need help identifying him
A man who was found one month ago in medical distress has died. Winnipeg police have not been able to identify him and are asking the public for help.
Officers were called to the St. Norbert area on Oct. 18 for a report that a man was in medical distress. The man was taken to hospital, and on Wednesday, police confirmed he had died. Police do not believe his death is the result of foul play.
Police had previously sent out a release asking for the public’s help to identify him so his family can be notified. As of Wednesday, police said no tips have been received yet.
Work has continued to identify the man, with officers using fingerprinting, missing person reports and sharing information with law enforcement agencies and community-based groups. Police have also released a composite sketch of the man.
He was between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, and was five-foot-10 with an average build. He had black hair and no visible marks, scars or tattoos. He was wearing a Phoenix Coyotes jacket.
An image of a Phoenix Coyotes hoodie the Winnipeg Police Service said a man found in medical distress last month was wearing (Image source: Winnipeg Police Service)
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Bad humour' and early Emergencies Act chatter: What Justice Minister Lametti's commission testimony reveals
Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday, where he was questioned about his role in the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a summary of the highlights from the justice minister's testimony.
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
Canada names starting lineup to face Belgium in World Cup opener
After a 36-year wait, the Canadian men’s national soccer team returns to the FIFA World Cup in a match against Belgium. CTVNews.ca will have updates from the match.
Health minister calls Ontario child's 40-hour ER wait 'deeply disturbing' but says the issue is 'not new'
News of an Ontario child's 40-hour wait in the emergency room made its way to Queen’s Park Wednesday, but the health minister said the overwhelmed state of hospitals in the province is not a new phenomenon.
Virginia Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the country's second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia maternity hospital kills newborn baby
A two-day-old baby died in a Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Vilnyansk in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, as Moscow ramped up attacks on civilian infrastructure nationwide.
Stowaway cat found in bag at JFK airport
Don't accuse the TSA of catnapping on the job. When an alert agent at New York's John F. Kennedy airport noticed tufts of orange fur poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase, it gave him pause.
Here's what the Emergencies Act inquiry heard from the public about the 'Freedom Convoy' protests
The Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to end last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests began Wednesday with a presentation on the public feedback received. Here are some highlights from the public input presented by commission council.
Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory
Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory were beaten and detained in protests over pay amid anti-virus controls, according to witnesses and videos on social media Wednesday, as tensions mount over Chinese efforts to combat a renewed rise in infections.
Regina
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program
The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
-
REAL shifts from Grey Cup Festival to Canadian Western Agribition
After a week full of Grey Cup Festival activities REAL District is now getting ready for Canadian Western Agribition which will take place from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3.
-
Regina police arrest one following chase, collision and foot pursuit
A Regina man is facing multiple charges following a car chase, vehicle collision and foot pursuit.
Saskatoon
-
'We want to help the people in our community to stay safe': Battleford RCMP offer tips to reduce theft, property crime
Several local businesses are offering to etch the last eight digits of a vehicle’s VIN number onto its catalytic converter to prevent theft of the valuable auto part, the RCMP said in a news release.
-
'It's time for a change': Mother of homicide victim says health system failed her daughter
Cathleen Balon says she was going to take her daughter Nykera Brown to a detox centre in Moose Jaw on Tuesday November 15 to help her with addictions she’d been struggling with for over five years.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
-
Power restored to downtown and central Sault Ste. Marie
Power has been restored to most customers in the downtown and central parts of Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday afternoon after being out for about an hour.
-
Judge dismisses appeal from man caught smuggling illegal migrants at Sault border crossing
A judge has dismissed an appeal from a man found guilty of trying to smuggle himself and three other people into Canada at the border at Sault Ste. Marie.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's tactic of doling out cash fuels inflation rather than easing it: economists
Provinces peppering the public with cash to deal with soaring prices compounds inflation rather than easing it, economists say.
-
Federal Liberal cabinet minister from Alberta concerned with proposed sovereignty act
A federal Liberal cabinet minister from Alberta says he's concerned that Premier Danielle Smith is moving forward with her proposed sovereignty act.
-
Toronto
-
-
Investigation continues after 4 dead in crash near Peterborough, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation continues today after a head-on collision east of Peterborough left four people dead.
-
Ontario asks family clinics to work nights, weekends to help overwhelmed hospitals
Ontario has asked thousands of family health-care workers to work evenings and weekends to help ease the burden on overwhelmed children's hospitals.
Calgary
-
Investigation into organized crime leads to 7 arrests in Calgary and Vancouver
Authorities say seven people face charges, including three from Calgary, in connection with a lengthy investigation into organized crime that involved millions of dollars in money laundering.
-
Alberta providing $10M to provincial food banks amid increased demand
Alberta's UCP government has released details on its plans to invest in provincial food banks.
-
Montreal
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
-
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario great-grandmother, 83, wins $60M Lotto Max jackpot
When Vera Page realized she had won the Lotto Max $60 million grand prize, she had a difficult time convincing herself she hit the jackpot.
-
Protest held after police break up homeless encampment on Rideau Street
A group of homeless residents held a protest on Rideau Street on Tuesday, calling on the city for more housing after they say police removed their encampment and belongings from a busy downtown street outside the capital's biggest mall.
-
Ottawa school board meeting on mask mandate ends without decision after disruptions by hecklers
A special board meeting of Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees has ended without a decision on whether to impose a mask mandate.
Atlantic
-
Moncton man charged with first-degree murder after missing man found dead
A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: RCMP union calls for more resources
The group that represents almost 20,000 regular members of the RCMP has submitted a list of 28 recommendations to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
'Time for change is now': Calls for urgent action on Nova Scotia ER understaffing
Nova Scotia's emergency health system needs immediate change to address overcrowding and staffing shortages, the deputy minister of health said Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen in critical condition after stabbing near Waterloo school
Police are searching the area around a Waterloo school after a stabbing sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
New Disney TV series filming in Cambridge, Ont. this week
Hollywood is set to return to Cambridge Ont.’s Galt area this week, with crews converging on the area to film a new Disney+ TV pilot.
-
$50,000 worth of instruments stolen from Wellington symphony
A local symphony is preparing for their Dec. 11 Christmas concert, but there's one problem – their percussion instruments were stolen.
Vancouver
-
'I'm at the mercy of a failing health-care system': B.C. cancer patient faces 6-month wait for biopsy
After testing positive for a gene that puts her at high risk for breast cancer, coupled with her family’s medical history, Jannelle Chemko says it’s not a matter of if she’ll get the disease, but when.
-
Low but increased risk of myocarditis after 2nd Moderna COVID-19 shot, B.C. study finds
A Canadian study suggests cases of heart muscle inflammation related to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are rare but higher than expected among young men who got a second dose of Moderna compared with those who were administered Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.
-
2 suspects remain at large after violent crime spree at Port Coquitlam car dealership
RCMP are on the hunt for two suspects in a violent crime spree that began in Port Coquitlam Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen, killing man with bow and arrow
A Nanaimo, B.C., man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing a man with a bow and arrow and sexually assaulting a teenage girl – two unconnected crimes that were linked when investigators obtained a DNA sample during an undercover sting.
-
Campbell River teacher disciplined for separating students by race during lesson
A Campbell River teacher who separated her Grade 2 students by race to teach them a spontaneous lesson about segregation has had her teaching certificate suspended as punishment.
-
Vancouver Island soccer star returns to World Cup after 36 years, this time as a fan
A native of Port Alberni, B.C., Jamie Lowery played for the University of Victoria Vikes and Vic West in the local Vancouver Island league. He was good enough to catch the attention of the national team, making his full national team debut in 1983 at the age of 22.