

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service said a man who was found seriously injured on a railway track has died.

Around 9:25 a.m. on Friday police went to a railway north of Wilkes Avenue and west of Shaftesbury Boulevard due to a report of a suspicious incident.

Officers said an engineer on a train passing by saw an injured man on the tracks and called the police. The train was stopped and police arrived shortly after.

The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital in critical condition. On Saturday police reported that he had died.

Police said the circumstances around his injuries are unknown, but they don’t believe they are criminal in nature.

The traffic unit continues to investigate. Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).