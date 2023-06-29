Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway

Quinn, 4, on the left and Oskana, 6, on the right were both killed in a crash in August 2019 in a dangerous intersection near Dauphin. RCMP are now investigating dangerous driving offences in that intersection. Quinn, 4, on the left and Oskana, 6, on the right were both killed in a crash in August 2019 in a dangerous intersection near Dauphin. RCMP are now investigating dangerous driving offences in that intersection.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island