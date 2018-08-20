The manager of Paterson Grain in Crystal City suffered second degree burns to his hands in a fire Monday night which destroyed the grain elevator he worked at, the company told CTV Winnipeg.

An employee reached at Paterson GlobalFoods’ head office in Winnipeg said the man was working in the office when the blaze occurred.

A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance said Monday night a man in his thirties suffered burns and was transported by STARS to Health Sciences Centre in stable condition.

Photos shared by area residents on social media show the elevator engulfed in flames.

Residents said Monday night the blaze was under control but had spread to another business, Cudmore Bros. Hardware, in the community.

People living nearby described hearing what sounded like an explosion when the fire started.

Paterson GlobalFoods has a representative from the company’s corporate office on site in Crystal City in the wake of the fire.

The elevator is owned by Paterson and was fully operational.

The R.M. of Louise had no comment on the situation when contacted by CTV Winnipeg Tuesday morning.

Colleen Henderson, who is part of an emergency response team in the area, told CTV News one nearby business was also lost in the fire, but the outcome could have been worse.

"As the elevator sits in the middle of town had there been any wind things would've ended differently," she said.

There was no word on a cause or a damage estimate on Monday night.