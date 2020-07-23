WINNIPEG -- A man was taken to hospital following an assault in Winnipeg’s South Point Douglas area, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident in the 100 block of the Disraeli Freeway at around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they were on scene overnight, but it is now clear.

A 45-year-old man was taken to hospital. He is in critical but stable condition.

Police did not provide information on any possible suspects.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.