Man in critical condition after being hit by train: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was hit by a train Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the tracks Concordia Avenue East and Peguis Street at 4:55 p.m.

A 29-year-old male was walking west along the tracks when he was hit by a train also heading west.

Const. Jason Michalyshen with the Winnipeg police said the man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains Saturday. He added police are also unsure why he was walking on the tracks at the time of the incident.

"There are a number of things we're looking into. And obviously his health and well-being right now in hospital, obviously, is our first priority," he said.

The area was closed for several hours, but has since reopened, police said.