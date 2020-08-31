WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said a male is in hospital in critical condition following an assault on Arlington Street Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a report of an assault at noon, with a man taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police tape was seen outside of a home on Arlington Street, and one police cruiser was on scene Monday afternoon.

Winnipeg Police said they were unable to provide any additional information on the situation.

