WINNIPEG -- A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Swan River, Man., RCMP say.

The shooting took place on Thursday around 1:55 a.m. RCMP received a called about a report of a possible gun shot on 9th Avenue South in Swan River.

Officers found a 25-year-old man from the community with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP police dogs helped to locate a gun in the area of the shooting which was then seized by officers.

RCMP is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone with information to call Swan River RCMP at 204.734.4686 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1.800.222.8477 or submit a tip online.