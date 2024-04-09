WINNIPEG
    • Man killed following Tuesday morning shooting, police investigating

    Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting death on Furby Street and Cumberland Avenue on April 9, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting death on Furby Street and Cumberland Avenue on April 9, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Winnipeg police are investigating the shooting death of a 46-year-old man Tuesday morning.

    Officers were patrolling the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood at 12:45 a.m. when they heard the sound of gunshots.

    A man was found near Furby Street and Cumberland Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

    He has been identified as Edison Leslie Erskine of Winnipeg.

    The homicide unit is now investigating and asking anyone with information to call police.

