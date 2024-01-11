Man killed in stabbing in Tyndall Park area; homicide unit investigating

WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg police are investigating the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man in the Tyndall Park area of the city.

    Around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the first 100 block of Arrow Street, which is near Selkirk Avenue and Keewatin Street.

    There they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

    Police have identified the victim as Binesi Kennedy.

    The homicide unit is investigating the death. Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact homicide investigators. 

