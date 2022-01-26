Man missing since October 2021 found deceased: RCMP

RCMP said 71-year-old Luc Desruisseaux from Fork River was reported missing on Jan. 23, 2022, and was last seen in October 2021. (Supplied: RCMP) RCMP said 71-year-old Luc Desruisseaux from Fork River was reported missing on Jan. 23, 2022, and was last seen in October 2021. (Supplied: RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island