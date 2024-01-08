Man pleads guilty for role in Canada Day stabbing

A second man has pleaded guilty for his role in a stabbing on Canada Day that sent a Ukrainian newcomer to hospital.

Jayden Kyle Martin, 21, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault Monday morning.

Court heard Martin, who was 19 at the time, was the one who stabbed the victim after the newcomer bumped into a group of four people while walking at The Forks on July 1, 2022.

Martin’s lawyer said his client is pleading guilty despite having no recollection of the events because he consumed alcohol and Xanax.

A pre-sentencing report will be submitted and a sentencing date will be set on Feb. 2.

A second man had also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in November in connection with the same incident.