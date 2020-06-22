WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is working on making it easier for Manitobans to visit people at personal care homes.

Cameron Friesen, the Health, Seniors, and Active Living Minister, announced Monday morning that the province is starting to allow indoor visits at care homes starting on Tuesday.

The indoor visits would be limited to the designated caregivers for the resident of the care home, Friesen said.

The province is also developing outdoor shelters so families can visit with care home residents safely.

Friesen said the province will be asking Manitobans for feedback on the designs of the new shelters.

The shelters would be located near the care homes and would be open year-round.

This is a developing story. More details to come.