WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man shoots himself during kidnapping: RCMP

    Manitoba RCMP
    Two people are facing charges after a kidnapping in Gods Lake Narrows.

    The investigation began after a 35-year man was found with life-threatening injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the community 550 km northeast of Winnipeg.

    He was transported to a Winnipeg hospital where he remains in stable condition.

    Detectives determined the man and a 28-year-old woman kidnapped a 28-year-old man at gunpoint and took him to an outdoor location in Gods Lake Narrows. During the incident, RCMP said the 35-year-old man shot himself. The victim wasn’t hurt during the kidnapping.

    The pair are facing charges of kidnapping with a firearm and forcible confinement. The woman remains in custody.

    Mounties said additional charges are expected.

