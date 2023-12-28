Man shot and killed by police during hostage incident on Furby Street: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly holding people hostage in an apartment building on Furby Street Thursday afternoon.

According to Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth, officers were called to 25 Furby Street for a report of a 19-year-old woman being held hostage on the third floor of the building by an armed man.

The hostage taker barricaded her in a suite, where two other adults -a 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman- and a three-year-old child were allegedly being held against their will.

The tactical team and the crisis negotiation units were called to the scene to manage the situation, which lasted for several hours. Smyth said the 33-year-old woman and the child were either released or escaped from the suite unharmed. The 23-year-old man that was being held hostage inside the suite was able to escape via a balcony.

“As the afternoon progressed, there were elevated concerns about the safety of the hostage, and that was based on the actions of the hostage taker,” Smyth said.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., the tactical team entered the suite to perform a rescue. The hostage taker was shot by police during the rescue, and died from his injuries at the scene. The hostage was unharmed.

The Independent Investigation Unit has been notified and is now investigating the shooting of the hostage taker.

The name of the hostage taker was not released, but Smyth said he was a 52-year-old man who was known to police.

“He had an extensive criminal record for violence and weapons offences,” he said.

Winnipeg police say the deceased suspect was a person of interest in a homicide being investigated at the same address.

Farah Mohamud of Delta, B.C. was reported missing on Dec. 23 after making a delivery in the city. The 34-year-old man’s body was found on the fifth floor of the apartment building on Dec. 26.

No arrests have been made in Mohamud’s death, and Smyth said police are still investigating.

“The commonality is going to be the building itself; We’re not sure if he was connected with the other people,” Smyth said.

Anyone with information on Mohamud’s death is asked to call police.