Man shot in face, has groceries robbed: Winnipeg police

Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly shot a man with an airgun while trying to rob groceries at a bus stop

According to Winnipeg police, the robbery took place in the Gilbert/Burrows area just after midnight on Wednesday.

Police allege that a man and woman, both in their 40s, were standing at a bus stop when two teens armed with a handgun confronted them and demanded their groceries. During the incident, the man was shot in the face with a “CO2-powered firearm.”

He was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated, while the woman was not physically injured.

Police said the two teens were arrested in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue.

A 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, both from Winnipeg, are facing multiple charges, including two counts of robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, causing bodily harm with intent and using an imitation firearm to commit an offence.

The teens remain in custody.