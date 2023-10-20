Man shot on Manitoba First Nation; suspect considered armed and dangerous: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous after a 22-year-old man was shot at a home in Bloodvein First Nation.

RCMP said the shooting happened on Tuesday night. Investigators believe three people, two women and a man, went to the victim's home, tried to break in and fired a gun.

The victim, a 22-year-old man was hit, and later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with the shooting, but say a second woman is still on the loose.

Tashianna Hamilton, 20, is wanted on charges of using a firearm in the commission of an offence, discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm when knowing it is unauthorized.

RCMP said it is believed she may have left the community.

She is described as standing five-foot-four, weighing about 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"She is considered armed and dangerous, so do not approach and call police if seen," Mounties said in a news release.

Manitoba RCMP said investigators are also looking for the third suspect in connection with the shooting.