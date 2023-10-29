Man stabbed in Transcona after dispute over vehicle theft: Police

A 57-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Friday evening in Transcona.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 27 in a parking lot in the 100 block of Pandora Avenue West.

Responding officers found a male victim suffering from a serious upper-body stab wound. Police provided emergency medical care to the victim by applying a chest seal. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery.

Investigators say the man was stabbed during a dispute over a vehicle he had reported stolen the day before. The victim had come across the vehicle in the parking lot, and got into an argument with two people inside.

Police say the verbal altercation between the victim and two suspects escalated, resulting in one suspect allegedly pulling a knife and stabbing the victim.

A woman was arrested nearby without incident, while the male suspect was caught in the 300 block of Victoria Avenue West after a short chase. A knife was found on the male suspect and seized as evidence.

Both suspects have been connected to a separate robbery on Oct. 26, when a 22-year-old woman was assaulted after getting off a transit bus near the corner of Talbot Avenue and Elmwood Street.

A 24-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, face numerous charges. They remain behind bars. All charges must be proven in court.

Police are looking for more information in the case. Anyone who can help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).