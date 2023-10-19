Man stabbed in Winnipeg apartment complex: police

A 41-year-old man was rushed to hospital following a stabbing Thursday morning in the Spence neighbourhood.

According to Winnipeg police, officers were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

The man was found and taken to hospital. Police did not provide an update on his condition.

Several officers could be seen entering the third floor of the building, while a section of the apartment complex was taped off.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.