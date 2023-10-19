Winnipeg

    • Man stabbed in Winnipeg apartment complex: police

    Winnipeg police respond to an apartment on Ellice Avenue for reports of a stabbing. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police respond to an apartment on Ellice Avenue for reports of a stabbing. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)

    A 41-year-old man was rushed to hospital following a stabbing Thursday morning in the Spence neighbourhood.

    According to Winnipeg police, officers were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

    The man was found and taken to hospital. Police did not provide an update on his condition.

    Several officers could be seen entering the third floor of the building, while a section of the apartment complex was taped off.

    The Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.

