WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man stabbed on Main Street, dies from his injuries: Winnipeg police

    Police in the 600 block of Main Street on Nov. 30, 2023. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg) Police in the 600 block of Main Street on Nov. 30, 2023. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg)

    A man has died after being stabbed Thursday afternoon.

    Winnipeg police said officers were called to the 600 block of Main Street around 1:10 p.m.

    An injured man was found and taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

    He has been identified as 36-year-old Lloyd Larson.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News