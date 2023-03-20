Man stabbed with hypodermic needle at restaurant: police

A 34-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed a stranger with a hypodermic needle while they were waiting in line to order food at a restaurant.

Officers were called to the restaurant in the 1600 block of Regent Avenue West at around noon on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his 60s, told police he was waiting in line to order food when an unknown woman stabbed him from behind with a hypodermic needle.

The woman remained at the scene, with police saying she appeared intoxicated. Police charged her with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a release order.

She was taken into custody.

Police said the man was given medical attention as a precaution.