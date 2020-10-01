WINNIPEG -- Five people, including a 17–year-old male, have been charged after a man was assaulted outside of a bar in Winnipeg.

The assault occurred on Sept. 1 outside of a bar in the 700 block of Maryland Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from traumatic injuries to his head and face.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

"My understanding is that the victim very likely has life-altering injuries that will be impacting him forever," said Const. Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police arrested Brendan Monias shortly after they arrived, in the area of Sherbrook Street and William Avenue. He has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon/prohibited device, and resisting a police officer.

The investigation continued, and four other people were arrested on Sept. 3, 13 and 19.

Jonathan Malachai Flett, 18, was charged with attempting to commit murder, possession of a weapon, and failure to comply with a sentence.

Speaking on the attempted murder charge, Carver said the charge was laid because the man's injuries were severe enough, there were concerns he might not survive.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with a sentence.

Brittany Michelle Fiddler, 30, has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

Michael Kehche Harper, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to comply with a condition of undertaking.

All five have been detained in custody. None of the charges have been tested in court.

Carver said police do not believe there is a connection between the victim and the suspects. He said the current indication from police was the victim made comments to the accused about their behaviour regarding another party at the scene prior to the incident.

"Like 'why don't you just leave that person alone?' or something, where there was an uninvolved or unmentioned other party here which prompted this violent attack," he said, noting the comments were not confrontational or threatening.