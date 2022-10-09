Man takes off clothes in arson-related incident: Police

A 35-year-old Winnipeg man is behind bars after allegedly setting a car and garage on fire, and forcing his way into a Weston-area home Friday morning.

Winnipeg police say it happened around 6:00 a.m. Friday, when patrolling officers came across a garage engulfed in flames in the 1600 block of William Avenue West.

Residents of the adjacent house were evacuated, and gave police a description of a male suspect. Officers found the man nearby suffering from first and second-degree burns to his upper body. The suspect was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit believe that around 2:45 a.m., the suspect broke into a vehicle in the first block of Keewatin Street. That vehicle was subsequently set on fire, causing extensive damage.

Police say the suspect then set the garage on fire on William Avenue West, causing serious injuries to himself in the process. A neighbouring garage was also damaged in the blaze.

The suspect then went to warn the homeowners about the fire, and tried to get into the house. Investigators say the suspect pushed past the residents, took off his clothes, and stole a blanket before fleeing the residence on foot.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. He faces several charges, which have yet to be proven in court.

Two arrested in Elmwood robbery

Two men are facing robbery charges after an attack in Elmwood Saturday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 4:15 p.m., when they were called to the first block of Stadacona Street.

Officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from upper-body injuries. He was taken to hospital in stable condition. He informed police of two male suspects who had fled on foot.

Shortly after, police found the two suspects walking on Henderson Highway near Hespeler Avenue and arrested them without incident.

Through their investigation, officers learned the victim was walking on Stadacona Street when he was approached from behind by the two suspects. They demanded cigarettes as well as the groceries the victim was carrying. When their request was denied, the suspects allegedly attacked the victim and fled.

Investigators say the victim and suspects did not know each other.

A 25-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, were released on an undertaking. The charges against them have yet to be proven in court.