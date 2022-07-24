Man trapped in collapsed trench: WFPS

A man from south Winnipeg is recovering after being partially buried in a trench Saturday afternoon.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it happened at 4:10 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Orchard Hill Drive.

When they arrived, emergency crews found the man buried up to his waist in a collapsed trench.

Using heavy rescue units and a uniquely equipped truck, the Technical Rescue Task Force safely got the man out of the ground.

The patient was assessed on-scene by paramedics but did not need to go to the hospital.