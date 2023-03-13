Man tried to break into apartment with intent to commit sexual assault: Brandon police
The Brandon Police Service arrested a man last week for allegedly attempting to break into an apartment in the city with the intent of committing sexual assault.
The incident took place on Friday morning at a building in the 1200 Block of Lorne Avenue East in Brandon. Police received a report that a man was actively trying to break into a woman’s apartment.
When police got to the scene, the suspect ran away. Officers chased after him, and managed to take him suspect into custody. Police noted that the suspect was in possession of jewelry from the woman’s apartment.
Police continued to investigate and found that the man and woman know each other, and the woman had obtained a protection order against this man. Officers also allege that they are led to believe the man had intentions to commit sexual assault.
The 30-year-old man was arrested and was taken into custody, where police said he spit on an officer.
The man was expected to appear in court last week for charges of break and enter with the intent to commit sexual assault; break, enter and theft; breaching a protection order; assaulting a police officer; and public mischief
