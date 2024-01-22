Man tried to punch police officer sitting in cruiser before breaking into downtown building: WPS

A 25-year-old man has been charged after officials say he attempted to punch the driver of a marked Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) vehicle through an open window, before breaking into a nearby downtown building.

Officers said the incident happened early Monday morning at around 1:45 a.m. General patrol members were parked in a marked police cruiser in the front loop of police headquarters at 245 Smith Street.

They were approached by a man who attempted to punch the driver through the open window unprovoked, police say.

The officers then watched the suspect go to the front of 266 Graham Avenue, where he threw a metal garbage receptacle through the front window panes, shattering them. He entered the building’s tower lobby through the broken window and then tried to get to an upper floor using the elevators.

WPS said security intervened and stopped the suspect from getting out of the elevator.

Police said he then went back to the main floor, picked up a piece of broken glass and approached waiting officers.

They used a Taser on the suspect, and took him into custody.

Police said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A 25-year-old man from Garden Hill First Nation, Man. faces charges of assaulting a peace officer and break and enter with intent.

He was released on an appearance notice.