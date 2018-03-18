Featured
Man upgraded to stable after being hit by vehicle
The accident happened at Portage and Donald Street.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 10:15AM CST
Winnipeg police have confirmed a man in his 30’s was struck by a vehicle downtown on Saturday.
The man was transported to hospital in unstable condition but was later upgraded to stable. He suffered lower body injuries.
Police said the Traffic Unit will be following up with the victim.