Man wanted after 10-year-old attacked: RCMP

Virden RCMP are searching for a suspect after a 10-year-old boy was assaulted in Oak Lake, Man. last Friday.

Investigators said it happened June 16 around 6:25 p.m. on Assiniboine Street, near Joe Dandy’s Drive-In and the Old Oak Wood School.

An unknown man ran at the child and forcefully pushed him off his bike before grabbing at his pants and dragging him onto the road. The suspect then began yelling at the child. Mounties believe the suspect may have been trying to steal money. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

Police describe the suspect as approximately six feel tall, with a beard. He was wearing a blue sweater and black pants, and is believed to be in his early twenties.

The 10-year-old was not physically hurt during the incident.

Virden RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault to call 204-748-2135, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.