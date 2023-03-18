Man wanted after sexual assault in front of Law Courts: Police

Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect after a sexual assault in front of the Law Courts building Friday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they were called to the Provincial Court Law Courts building at 408 York Avenue around 7:00 a.m. Friday. A woman had reported being assaulted there by an unknown man.

Responding officers found a 20-year-old woman who had been hurt during the assault. She was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated.

Investigators say the victim had been walking downtown in the early morning hours, around 5:45 a.m. She was at the corner of St. Mary Avenue and Kennedy Street when an unknown man started following her. As the victim reached the Kennedy entrance to the Law Courts, the man approached her, and a struggle ensued.

Police say the victim fell to the sidewalk and the suspect touched her on the lower body. The man ran away before police arrived.

He is described as having a larger build with long dark hair. Police say he is approximately 5'9" tall and was wearing a black jacket.

Police have put out a public advisory. The WPS Sex Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information about this incident to come forward.