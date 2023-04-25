Man wanted for second-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a second suspect connected to a shooting that killed a 49-year-old woman in March.

Lori Gordon, 49, was killed in a shooting on March 6 in the 400 block of Beverley Street. This shooting also sent another woman to the hospital in unstable condition.

On Tuesday, police said this incident is connected to a second shooting that took place on March 7 in the 600 block of Spence Street. This shooting sent four people to hospital, two men in their 20s and two in their 30s.

On April 13, officers arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with these incidents. He faces a number of charges including second-degree murder, five counts of attempt to commit murder, and five counts of aggravated assault. He was taken into custody.

Investigators have identified the second suspect as 18-year-old Martin Faruq Luther. He remains at large and police have issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder. Police describe Luther as five-foot-11 with a thin build.

Luther is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.