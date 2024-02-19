Man wanted on warrants arrested during traffic stop: RCMP

A 31-year-old Winnipeg man, who was wanted on several warrants, was arrested last week during a traffic stop where drugs and weapons were found in a vehicle.

On Friday at around 9:55 a.m., officers with the RCMP’s Roving Traffic unit stopped a vehicle on Highway 16 in the Municipality of Harrison Park. They spoke with the driver, who was from Redwater, Alta., and they provided identification.

RCMP said when talking to the driver and two other occupants, they say a sandwich bag filled with dried cannabis was in plain view. All three occupants in the car were arrested and ordered to step outside of the car.

While trying to secure the suspects, the rear passenger ran away, heading towards Newdale. The driver and a 29-year-old woman from Edmonton were secured in a police vehicle.

The suspect who ran was found in an outbuilding on a rural property. A police dog was called in to assist, and the suspect was arrested without incident.

RCMP searched the vehicle and found approximately one kilogram of suspected cocaine, and over 500 grams of a cutting agent. RCMP also seized several knives, cans of bear spray and drug-related paraphernalia.

The 31-year-old man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breaking and entering with intent, resisting arrest and escaping lawful custody.

He was taken into custody.

The other two occupants were released for a future court date.