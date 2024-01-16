Man wanted on warrants arrested while changing tire during extreme cold: RCMP

An attempt by an RCMP officer to help a driver on the side of the road in the winter ended with an arrest of a Manitoba man for drug trafficking on Monday.

According to Manitoba RCMP, an officer with the Ste Rose du Lac was patrolling Highway 5 in the community when they found a driver changing a tire on the side of the road. At the time, temperatures were approximately minus 38 degrees with the windchill.

The officer stopped to help, and noticed there were no plates on the vehicle. When the officer asked about it, the driver was unable to produce any registration or bills of sale, did not have a driver licence, and gave a name the officer believed was false.

Open alcohol was seen in the vehicle when the officer looked, and the male driver was arrested on charges of not having a licence, having open liquor in a vehicle and obstructing a peace officer.

When the vehicle was searched, RCMP found several individual bags of s substance believed to be methamphetamine, prescription drugs, various gift cards and Canadian currency. A search of the man found a bag of suspected cocaine, empty baggies and multiple cell phones.

Drugs found in a vehicle during an investigation on Jan. 15, 2024. (Manitoba RCMP photo)

RCMP said the man, a 28-year-old from Dauphin, could not be fingerprinted due to injuries sustained when changing the tire in freezing temperatures. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect was found to have several warrants out for his arrest. He has also been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of obstructing a peace officer. He was taken into custody.