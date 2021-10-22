Man who prompted emergency alert facing new charges following RCMP manhunt

WINNIPEG -

The man RCMP considered armed and dangerous, prompting an emergency alert in Selkirk, Winnipeg and the Interlake, is facing new charges.

RCMP confirm additional charges have now been laid against 38-year-old Wesley Manfred Wadien in connection with Wednesday's events.

According to court records, he is charged with a number of offences, including uttering threats, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Wadien was arrested by RCMP on Wednesday evening—following a manhunt that began on Tuesday afternoon in Selkirk where Mounties allege Wadien pointed a shotgun and then ran away from police.

"The actions that he displayed post that event led us to believe that his actions were escalating, and his actions were also unpredictable—therefore we thought that he was an ongoing and heightening risk to the public," RCMP Superintendent Rob Lasson told media Wednesday evening following Wadien's arrest.

The search prompted an emergency alert warning the public in the Interlake, Selkirk and Winnipeg area that Wadien was considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP said he was taken into custody without incident or injury.

Wadien was set to appear in court in Friday morning.