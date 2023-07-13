Man with history of violent, sexual crime released from prison

The Winnipeg Police Service is informing the public that a man with a history of violent and sexual offences has been released from prison.

On Wednesday, police tweeted that Leslie Wayne Oliver Mercredi was released from the Headingley Correctional Centre.

Officers said that Mercredi has a history of violent and sexual offences and is considered high-risk to re-offend in a sexual manner. All children are at risk, especially females.

Anyone with information on Mercredi is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 431-489-8056. You can also call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or your local RCMP detachment.

Police are providing this information so that the public can take measures to protect themselves. Any form of vigilante activity or unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated.