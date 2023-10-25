Man with possible gun spotted near nuclear facility: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP is looking for a man who might have had a gun near the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories facility in Pinawa, Man.

RCMP received a call around 10:15 a.m. saying there was a man in a newer black SUV on the shoulder of Highway 211, and it looked like he had a gun.

Police went the area right away and searched the area, but were unable to find the man or the vehicle.

RCMP said investigators don't believe the incident is related to operations at the nuclear facility.

If anyone has information about the man or vehicle, they are asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.