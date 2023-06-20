Man with weapon arrested at Winnipeg hospital

Winnipeg police arrested an armed man who was hiding in a room at a hospital Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Victoria Hospital at 7:25 a.m. for reports of a man armed with a weapon. Police said the man had broken into an unoccupied section of the hospital and locked himself in a room.

A spokesperson with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said the man was fleeing police from another area in the neighbourhood. The hospital activated a code silver during the incident - which is an alert for someone who is armed.

Officers found the man - who was armed with a hammer - and placed him under arrest without incident.

“There were no threats or assaults made to staff or members of the public during the incident. The suspect remains in police custody at this time,” a Winnipeg Police spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“We are thankful for the quick response and assistance by Winnipeg Police. We would also like to thank Victoria Hospital staff for their quick, professional response and ensuring the safety of patients, visitors and coworkers,” the WRHA spokesperson said in a statement.