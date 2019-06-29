Two people walked away without injuries after their helicopter crashed near the Steinbach North Airport Saturday morning, according the Steinbach Fire Department.

Steinbach Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse said a call came in around 8:30 a.m., and the Steinbach Fire Department, EMS and RCMP responded.

Chausse said a man and woman were able to get out on their own and we’re not injured, but the helicopter was destroyed.

He said the crash caused a small fire which was extinguished.

He said the scene has been turned over to Transport Canada and RCMP.

Chausse described the aircraft as a small, recreational helicopter.

He said he doesn’t know if the man and woman were on their way out for a trip or returning to the airport at the time of the crash.

The helicopter was found about 300 metres away from the runway.

He said the cause of the crash is not known at this time.

The RCMP also confirmed the man and woman got out safely.

“It appears as though a small helicopter was attempting to land at the airport when it rolled onto its side and caught on fire,” police said in an email to CTV News.

TheTransportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified, RCMP said.

Chris Krepski, a spokesperson with the TSB, says the helicopter was homebuilt.

The agency investigates incidents that happen in the air.

He said there are regulations in place for amateur built helicopters.

He said the TSB is not deploying investigators to the site nor is the agency investigating the incident.

Saturday afternoon the wreckage had been cleared and emergency responders were no longer at the airport.